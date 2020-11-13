COURTLAND — Both drivers were injured in a head-on vehicle collision on an icy highway shortly before noon Thursday near Courtland.
Joseph Joshua Blanchett, 47, of Prior Lake, suffered life-threatening injuries and Hunter David Jongeward, 21, of St. Cloud man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Blanchett was driving a 2019 Promaster east on Highway 14 at 11:47 a.m. when the van and the westbound 2004 Dodge Ram Jongeward was driving crashed, the State Patrol.
A section of the highway was closed for a few hours while the accident was investigated.
Blanchette and Jongeward were transported to Mayo Health Clinic System in Mankato.
