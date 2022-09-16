MANKATO — Police are looking for a Mankato man considered armed and dangerous who is the suspect in a shooting at an apartment complex near the hospital Friday morning.
Mankato Public Safety is seeking information about Bashir Mohamed, who allegedly shot a man he knew at Mankato Tower Apartments on Echo Street at about 9 a.m. The victim was treated at the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. The victim and Mohamed lived in different apartments in the building.
Mohamed, 30, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, was last seen on the 100 block of Echo Street. Police say Mohamed is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone who sees this person, someone matching the description, or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.
The incident caused a nearly three-hour lockdown as multiple law enforcement agencies, including a tactical team, sealed off the area around the apartment and evacuated residents of the multi-story complex.
Matt DuRose, deputy director of public safety, said that when police arrived to the shooting call they weren't sure where the suspect was.
"Initially we didn't have any information that he didn't leave so we had to search and secure the area."
He said they can't be sure when Mohamed fled the apartment complex, which has multiple entries and exits.
Authorities sent out an emergency alert to residents and institutions at about 9:20 a.m. People were told to shelter in place in the area of Echo Street.
According to police scanner traffic, at 8:40 a.m. a caller to 911 reported somebody broke into her friend's apartment and shot the friend.
Police evacuated residents from the apartment complex, letting them leave in their own vehicles or busing others to the nearby hospital to wait, apparently believing the suspect may still be in the apartment building.
At about noon law enforcement cleared from the area.
Dale Owen, who's lived at the apartments for eight years, said he didn't know anything had happened until he walked out of his first-floor apartment to go to the laundry room. "An officer said I'd have to leave and he took me to my car."
The apartments are a mix of elderly residents and working people, he said. "It's always been a very quiet place. We've never had any problems before."
Theresa Ledwein has lived on the second floor of the complex for more than a year and said she didn't hear anything but said someone she knows on the third floor said she heard a shot.
"I heard the alert on my phone and I looked out the window and saw all the cops armed and said, 'Oh, I thinks it's our place.'"
The hospital campus was under a lockdown, but patients were being allowed to access the hospital and were screened at the door. Nearby Bethany Lutheran College also was under lockdown.
