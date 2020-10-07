MANKATO — Mankato police and law enforcement talked a person off the North Star Bridge over the Minnesota River Wednesday afternoon.
Both directions of Highway 169 between Highway 66 and Belgrade Avenue were closed after police were called to check on the welfare of man sitting on the northbound side railing of the North Star Bridge near the Riverfront Drive exit.
Mankato Police Sargent Jesse Gilbertson said officers who arrived on the scene at approximately 4:39 p.m. found a man who was highly agitated and in distress.
“After a considerable amount of time, officers were able to negotiate and gain cooperation and walked him to an awaiting ambulance where he was transported up to the hospital,” Gilbertson said.
About 5:45 p.m. police began walking with the man off the south end of the bridge before taking him to the ambulance.
Traffic was backed up in the area around West High School and Highway 169. The highway was re-opened about 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.