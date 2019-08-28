Brad Reeves, 80 of Mankato, died August 26, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Mankato. Funeral service, 4:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Northview - North Mankato Mortuary. Visitation is from 1 - 4 p.m. at Northview.
Alan Jay Upin, age 90 and a half, passed away peacefully August 26, 2019 in Edina, MN. A son of Beatrice Kadesky Upin and Charles Upin, Alan was born and raised with his younger brother, Joel in Albert Lea, MN. A high school athlete who played football and ran hurdles, Alan graduated from th…
