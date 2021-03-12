MANKATO — Xcel Energy crews worked about two hours Friday morning in the hilltop Mankato area to restore power to about 800 customers.
The area near Hy-Vee and the River Hills Mall was impacted. Places such as Target and McDonald's were without power and traffic lights were not working.
The outage began at 9:17 a.m. Friday and was caused by equipment failure. Power was fully restored to all customers by 11:37 a.m., an Xcel spokesman said.
