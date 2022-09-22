MANKATO — Today's inclement weather prompted Minnesota State University to cancel its homecoming bonfire and fireworks and move its homecoming concert indoors.
With continued rain in the forecast throughout the evening, MSU moved its sold-out concert featuring rapper B.o.B to Myers Field House.
MSU has a clear bag policy, closed toed shoes are required to attend, and no food, drink or pepper spray are allowed in the venue.
Parking will begin at 7 p.m. in parking lot 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.