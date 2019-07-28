RAPIDAN — The search for the 11-year-old Madelia boy who is believed to have drowned over the weekend near the Rapidan Dam Campground will resume Monday.
Search crews scoured the Blue Earth River Saturday evening and all day Sunday near where Denis Funez was last seen. The effort was called off at nightfall.
Deputies and first responders were called to the park shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday in response to a missing persons report. Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said the boy was playing near a sandbar with other children when he and others in his group reportedly got swept up in the current.
Everyone but Funez washed up nearby, with onlookers helping them back to shore. The group quickly realized he wasn't accounted for and called for help.
Barta confirmed the search is likely a recovery mission rather than a rescue, based on what witnesses told investigators.
“We always want to maintain a level of optimism," he said. "But with the lapse in time that has gone through since the child was last seen, assuming that all of the information we received indicating that he had gone underwater, it does at this point then switch to a recovery operation."
About 50 personnel from various agencies were involved in the Sunday search, which centered around the campground. It's unclear whether Funez's group was staying at the campground or visiting for the day, but family supervision was nearby at the time of the incident. The park is closed during the search.
Barta said the family requested privacy as the search continues. Dive teams were focusing on an area extending from the edge of the campground to a visible bend downstream.
The crews are using sonar to identify spots to search. Depths are highly variable on that part of the river, extending deeper than 15 feet.
Along with public safety personnel, kayakers volunteered to paddle farther down the river in search of any sign of the boy. The Department of Natural Resources, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Brown and Rice county sheriff's offices, Mankato Public Safety and Lake Crystal Fire Department all assisted in the search.
The boy's name was released Sunday evening once the family notified relatives. Search efforts will commence during daylight hours until the boy is recovered, Barta said.
A 21-year-old woman drowned at a similar location in 2012 after launching an inner tube off Rapidan Dam Park's sandy shores. The campground and a landing downstream from the dam are popular launching points for floating down the river on kayaks, paddleboards and tubes.
Free Press reporter Trey Mewes contributed to this story.
