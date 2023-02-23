MANKATO — As Mankato residents begin cleaning up after this week’s snowstorm, one local man is paying it forward.
For the past couple of years, Tazz Schumacher has been helping his neighbors near and far clear driveways and sidewalks and is checking on the elderly during severe weather — and this week is no different.
Schumacher said this is one of the bigger storms he’s seen recently and said he’s been out clearing a cul-de-sac.
“I’ve been out in Minnesota for 12 years. This is probably one of the bigger storms I’ve seen since being out here,” he said.
The Mankato resident said he cares more about giving back and aims to charge less for his services.
“I like helping people out, and I believe in what goes around comes around,” he said.
The cleanup continues after North Mankato got 13.2 inches of snow and Skyline received 11.8 inches as of 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
New Ulm officially hit blizzard status while Mankato missed the mark during the nearly three-day storm.
NWS meteorologist Caleb Grunzke said Thursday that the snow is expected to be done for the day, but there’s a possibility for some light snow Friday afternoon.
Grunzke said although the area got a lot of snow, it didn’t break records.
“A foot of snow is obviously on the higher end, but Mankato has gotten more in past events,” he said.
Temperatures were expected to dip again in the evening hours as wind chills drop, Grunzke said.
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Barta said fewer people out in this storm in part led to fewer rescues.
“We had a handful of cars that had kind of gone off the road. No real rescues like we had back in the previous snowstorm where people were just stuck and we had to physically get to them to get them out of there. That didn’t really happen,” he said.
The city of Mankato will be under a snow emergency from 8 p.m. Thursday night to 8 a.m. Friday morning. During snow emergencies, there is no parking on streets.
Temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and civic center ramps.
The city of North Mankato lifted its snow emergency Thursday afternoon. During the emergency, 33 vehicles were ticketed and 20 vehicles towed.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation lifted the no-travel advisories on all state highways in south-central Minnesota, including in Brown, Martin and Watonwan counties, at noon Thursday and on Interstate 90 at 12:30 p.m.
Visibility improved in these areas, but there is still blowing and drifting snow, and roads are snow covered, MnDOT said in a news release.
To check out road conditions across the state, visit: 511mn.org.
