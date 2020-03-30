MANKATO — South-central Minnesota has more than 50 known COVID-19 cases, according to new numbers released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Newly confirmed cases in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Watonwan and Martin counties bring the region’s total to 54, rising from 48 on Sunday. Martin County has been the hardest hit county in the region with 23 confirmed cases and at least two deaths.
Minnesota’s total COVID-19 deaths reached 10 in Monday’s update, a rise from nine.
Fifty-six Minnesotans are hospitalized with 24 in intensive care; 260 people have recovered. The number of total cases jumped from 504 to 576, officials said Monday.
New cases included one in Blue Earth County, two in Le Sueur County, two in Martin County and a first confirmed case in Watonwan County. Blue Earth County has nine total cases, while Le Sueur County has 13.
The remaining regional cases include three in both Nicollet and Waseca counties and one each in Faribault and Sibley counties. Brown County didn't have any confirmed cases in Monday's update, but Martin Luther College in New Ulm confirmed its president, Mark Zarling, was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Zarling is being treated at a nearby "emergency facility," according to an update posted on the college's website Monday. Everyone who was in prolonged contact with Zarling has been in quarantine since March 24 with none reporting severe enough symptoms to necessitate testing.
Updating reporters Monday afternoon, officials made clear they continue to prepare for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients. That includes scoping out sites around Minnesota that could work as makeshift hospitals.
Gov. Tim Walz said the state also was working to secure masks and other gear it will need to protect health care workers as cases escalate. He said Minnesota has enough medical equipment and supplies for now, but that state officials and health care providers are in a race against time.
“If the peak would hit us now, no we do not have enough,” he said, noting the state’s efforts to buy more time for preparation.
During a conference call Monday, Walz expressed concern about new modeling from federal infectious disease experts that predicts more than 100,000 deaths across the country as COVID-19 spreads. He said a call with the White House included a warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci about the potential toll.
He also said he was concerned about the potential social problems caused by the disruptions of daily life and restrictions of staying at home.
While the governor says he doesn’t have exact numbers of police calls related to domestic violence over the first stay-home weekend, Walz emphasized that people who are in dangerous situations should not stay in them.
Walz's stay-at-home executive order went into effect over the weekend and is to remain in place until April 10. It's a ramping up of social distancing measures that had already been in place and says all people who can work from home should do so.
More than half of Minnesota's counties, urban and rural alike, now have confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the state moves into its first workweek of stay-at-home orders.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that statewide, traffic volumes were down 30 percent Friday and 55 percent Saturday, compared to the same time last year. Saturday's traffic volume in the Twin Cities metro area was down 59 percent.
The state's group care facilities remain a primary concern amid the coronavirus outbreak — 31 have at least one case of COVD-19 now, up from 25 Sunday, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. Most of the 10 people who died in Minnesota as of Monday were residents of those care facilities.
Officials say they are working now on plans to build out space across the state that could accommodate a surge of patients. The goal is to add 2,750 beds, with 1,000 of those in the Twin Cities metro area, said Joe Kelly, the state’s emergency management director.
Potential sites for those operations, including a former private prison in western Minnesota, are being analyzed now, but the state isn’t ready yet to announce them, he said.
State officials on Monday also acknowledged Minnesota’s first cases of the virus spreading from hospitalized patients to health care workers. Of 157 health care workers testing positive for COVID-19, two came as the result of spread from patients, said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director. That still-low number is reassuring, she added.
Separately, officials continue to ask Minnesotans not to call 911 with general coronavirus questions and instead contact the state hotline at (651) 201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some 911 centers were being inundated with coronavirus calls, he said.
Overall, Walz applauded Minnesotans for complying with his two-week, stay-at-home order, saying it and the state’s other efforts to stem the spread of the disease were working. “Minnesotans are doing this,” he said. “You’re getting it right.”
Neighboring states
North Dakota officials said Monday that a second person has died from complications of the coronavirus in the state. The victim is a woman in her 80s from north-central North Dakota.
North Dakota reported 19 people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 as of Monday. The state's first COVID-19 death is a former Minnesotan. An obituary says 93-year-old Roger Lehne died last Thursday at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Fargo. Lehne was formerly of Mahnomen.
As of Sunday, Wisconsin had more than double the number of Minnesota cases — 1,112, with 13 deaths. Wisconsin and Minnesota have tested roughly the same number of patients, according to state data.
Iowa reported 336 cases and four deaths. To the west, South Dakota reported 90 confirmed cases and one death as of Sunday.
Unemployment applications
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development reported Sunday it is processing a record number of unemployment insurance applications.
It's asking that new applicants follow a system to apply on a designated day, depending on the last digit of their Social Security number.
If the last digit is a 0, 1 or 2, applications should be filed on Mondays. For 3, 4 or 5 — Tuesdays. 6, 7, 8 or 9 — Wednesdays. And Thursdays and Fridays remain open to any number.
