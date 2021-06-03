MANKATO — Only about 1% of COVID-19 tests in south-central Minnesota counties resulted in positive cases over the last week, marking a new record low for the region.
The extremely low positivity rate between May 26-June 2 shattered the previous week's roughly 2.4% rate, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Until this week's even lower rate, last week's percentage had been a new low since county testing data became available in June 2020.
South-central Minnesota's drop down to 1% came during a time when Minnesota's statewide positivity rate fell below 2%, further signaling how much progress the state and region made in reducing spread this spring.
A steady, downward trend in positivity rates since peaking at 7.1% in early April coincides with when the region's vaccination rate approached then surpassed 50% of residents 16 and older having first doses. Area counties sat at a combined 57.6% in the metric as of Thursday, with 53.4% being fully vaccinated.
Last week was the first time all nine south-central counties had positivity rates below 5%, a threshold used as a key measure of how much spread is happening in an area. This week no area counties had positivity rates higher than 2%.
Nicollet County's 2% rate was the highest in the region, but it was an encouraging drop from 4.1% during the prior week. Blue Earth County's rate this week was about 0.8%, down from 2.8%.
Only one county, Watonwan, had a rise in its positivity rate. Going from 0.7% to 1.7%, though, kept it well below 5% still.
Another more local measure of test positivity was also encouraging this week. Mankato Clinic had only 1.9% of its tests come back positive, down from 3.1% during the week before.
There were 35.4% fewer tests completed regionwide between May 26-June 2, which included the Memorial Day weekend. Cases, however, were down even more.
The health department's weekly COVID-19 update showed south-central Minnesota counties as combining for 71.5% fewer cases during the same week.
With 1% being an extremely low positivity rate already, lower testing could make further improvements harder to come by from here. If fewer people seek testing as a precaution, for instance, the people still seeking testing could be doing so because they're sick and, therefore, more likely to test positive.
Climbing rates won't be as concerning as they were earlier in the pandemic as long as case counts and hospitalizations remain low and low testing is at play, stated Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project, in an email.
Health officials continue to recommend people seek testing as a precaution as a way to avoid unknowingly spreading the illness. The more the coronavirus continues to circulate even at low levels, the more chances it has to mutate into a worse variant.
As for new cases confirmed in south-central Minnesota on Thursday, area counties went from just two on Wednesday to three on Thursday, according to the health department.
Thursday's minuscule total continued what has been the most encouraging stretch of pandemic days in south-central Minnesota in a year. The south-central region hasn't had more than 10 new cases in the health department's last five daily updates — there was no update on Memorial Day.
Area counties also had no new COVID-19 deaths confirmed Thursday. Minnesota had 10 more statewide, however, raising the pandemic death toll to 7,437.
The three newly confirmed cases in south-central Minnesota were in Blue Earth, Watonwan and Martin counties. Nicollet and Le Sueur counties each had one probable case, meaning the result came from an antigen test rather than a confirmed PCR test.
Rates are so low in the area this week that it may be unrealistic to expect much in the way of further improvements. At rates this low, test accuracy starts to play an outsized role, and the "who" of testing starts to look much less like the general population, tending to skew toward sicker people.
