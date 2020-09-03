MANKATO — After a week of higher testing volumes in south-central Minnesota, the region's rate of COVID-19 positives again reached a new high.
The total number of tests completed in the nine-county region between Aug. 26-Sept. 2 rose by 17% compared to the week before. Cases, meanwhile, rose by 30%, suggesting the rise in cases wasn't solely due to more testing.
Blue Earth County's 12.6% of tests resulting in positive COVID-19 cases was the highest rate in the region, according to weekly testing data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The county's positivity rate rose from 4.9% to 9.6% to 12.6% over the last three weeks, roughly coinciding with when more college students returned to the Mankato area. Blue Earth County's rate has never been higher since testing data became available in mid-June.
Mankato's free mass testing continued Thursday after Wednesday's event resulted in 926 completed tests.
It's unclear how many of those tests were included in the health department's latest data, which includes testing for the week ending at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Blue Earth County did account for most of the increase in testing across the region during the last week.
Testing was up 57% in Blue Earth County over the last week. Like the region overall, new cases were up even more at 108%.
As for positivity rates in other counties in the region, Martin County had the biggest rise from 2.9% to 9.4%. Watonwan and Brown counties were the other two with higher rates over the last week.
Le Sueur and Waseca counties both had lower rates over the last week but remained elevated at 9.5% and 8.1%, respectively. A rate of 5% or lower was recommended by health officials earlier in the pandemic.
The region's rate as a whole rose from 7.7% to 8.6% over the last week. As recently as Aug. 5, the rate was just 4.2%.
Along with the rise in the region's COVID rate, eight of the nine counties had newly confirmed cases Thursday. Blue Earth County's 36 were the most.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 36
- Le Sueur County — 12
- Martin County — 11
- Waseca County — 10
- Nicollet County — Four
- Sibley County — Three
- Brown County — Two
- Faribault County — One
Statewide, the health department reported seven new COVID deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now 1,837.
Although cases have been on the rise statewide, hospitalization totals haven't yet risen as feared. There were three more Minnesotans with COVID hospitalized in intensive care units as of Thursday than the day before, but 28 fewer people hospitalized in non-ICUs.
Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday warned that Minnesota sits at a “tipping point” in the COVID-19 pandemic, putting the state’s gains at risk as new cases skyrocket. He implored Minnesotans to stay vigilant to stem the spread of the disease over Labor Day weekend and beyond.
Steep climbs in new cases have led health authorities to sound the alarm in recent weeks that the state is on the wrong path as fall turns to winter and that Minnesotans must do more to stem the spread, including wearing masks and socially distancing even at casual meetups with friends and family.
Walz joined that chorus Thursday, telling reporters the state may be headed down a road of uncontrolled spread and end up like Arizona.
“We are not out of the woods,” Walz cautioned, noting that weddings, informal get-togethers, barbecues and extended friends and family gatherings are fueling the current caseload.
White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited Minnesota Sunday and told officials here she was especially concerned about the levels of community spread moving through Minnesota, infections with no specifically identified origin.
“Many of the same flashing lights we’re seeing look like Arizona,” Walz said Birx told him.
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, have been sharpening their messages of personal responsibility for weeks. In their remarks, they’ve expressed rising frustration that too many Minnesotans are acting like the pandemic is over when it is not.
Ehresmann on Thursday said Health Department analysts know of a wedding in southwestern Minnesota with 275 guests, far higher than state guidance allows. There are now 56 cases associated with the wedding, scattered over nine counties, she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.