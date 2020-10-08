MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped for the second straight week, according to new data released Thursday.
Testing data from the Minnesota Department of Health's weekly COVID update show about 4.5% of tests in the nine-county region between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 resulted in positive cases. The rate has dropped from 7.4% to 5.7% to 4.5% over the last three weeks.
Blue Earth County's 3.5% positivity rate over the last week marks the county's lowest rate since weekly, county-level testing data became available in June.
The encouraging downward trend came amid lower testing levels regionwide. Area counties combined for 8,182 tests, down from 9,273 tests during the prior week.
Despite the region's overall rate dropping, four area counties still had higher rates than the week before. Nicollet County had the largest uptick with its rate rising from 3.7% to 5%.
Le Sueur, Brown and Faribault counties also had higher rates. Waseca, Sibley, Watonwan and Martin counties, meanwhile, joined Blue Earth County in having lower positivity rates this week.
Martin County had a spike in COVID cases in recent weeks. As a result of free testing in the county beginning Tuesday, it had the most new tests in south-central Minnesota relative to its population over the last week — 516 tests per 10,000 people, according to Derek J. Wingert of the COVID Tracking Project.
The county's positivity rate remained elevated at 5.8%, although the rate has now dropped for two straight weeks as testing levels remained fairly stable.
Waseca County's rate has also dropped for two straight weeks but remained higher than all other counties in the region at 10.5%. Testing was lower in the county over the last week, in part because free testing resulted in a spike in tests the week prior.
All nine counties in the region also had new COVID cases confirmed Thursday. The full list of new cases in the region includes:
Blue Earth County — 13
Brown County — 10
Nicollet County — Six
Le Sueur County — Six
Martin County — Six
Waseca County — Three
Watonwan County — Three
Sibley County — Three
Faribault County — Two
Statewide, Minnesota officials on Thursday reported the second-highest number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions in a single day in the pandemic, suggesting that some of the recent surge in newly confirmed cases is surfacing now in hospital beds.
Health department data showed 98 new hospital admissions, the highest total since May. Average hospitalizations are at their highest point since June. There were 22 newly reported intensive care admissions.
Eight more deaths reported Thursday raised Minnesota’s toll to 2,107. Among those who’ve died, about 71% had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
Another 1,276 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Thursday brought the total in the pandemic to 107,922 cases to date; about 90% have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Separately on Thursday, state officials incresed the allowable table/party size in Minnesota restaurants and bars. Updated rules permit as many as 10 people seated together in restaurants and event spaces, up from four or six if they were members of a single household.
The newest COVID-19 numbers follow a stretch of more than a week when average new daily case counts topped 1,000. The trend line of active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota remains at a record high in the pandemic.
Data also show Minnesota's testing rate was higher than its neighbors over the last seven days, and its COVID positivity rate was far lower. The state rates were as follows over the last seven days, according to the COVID Tracking Project:
Minnesota — 5.2%
North Dakota — 7.3%
Iowa — 17%
South Dakota — 19.5%
Wisconsin — 19.6%
