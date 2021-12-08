NORTH MANKATO — A repeat drunk driver had a blood-alcohol concentration over four times the legal limit when she crashed into a school bus in North Mankato, charges say.
Amy Kay Llewellyn Steen, 27, of Mankato, is suspected of running a stop sign before hitting a bus at the intersection of Lor Ray and James drives at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
No one was injured in the crash. There was one student and a driver on the bus.
Police found Steen crying uncontrollably in her SUV with an “overwhelming odor” of alcohol, according to a court complaint. An open bottle of vodka and a thermos that smelled of alcohol reportedly were found in her SUV.
Steen was arrested and a breathalyzer given an hour after the crash allegedly showed she had an alcohol concentration of 0.36.
She was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor open bottle in a vehicle Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court.
Steen also had a alcohol concentration of over four times the legal limit when she was arrested for DWI in April 2020. In that case she went the wrong way down Highway 14 in Mankato.
She pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor DWI and was sentenced to two years of probation but was discharged early from probation this summer.
