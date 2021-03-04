WASECA — A barn and its contents were destroyed in a fire Tuesday north of Waseca.
Firefighters responded to a call reported shortly before 5 a.m. and were at the scene near Highway 13 until 7:44 a.m., Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee said. They returned to the scene at 3 p.m. and doused hot spots until about 6 p.m., Forshee said.
No firefighters were injured.
Livestock that had been housed in the barn died during the fire. The number of animals that died was not available.
The fire marshal’s investigation has not been completed.
