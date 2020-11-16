MANKATO — A Waseca man died Monday after driving a semitruck off Highway 14 and crashing into River Hills Hotel.
The man was 64 years old. The State Patrol will release his name at 11 p.m.
He was reportedly driving a 2005 Freightliner eastbound on the highway at 4:26 p.m. when he left the roadway, according to the State Patrol. The semi then appeared to go down a ridge and cross Raintree Road before ramming into the pillars outside the hotel's entrance.
The driver was unbelted/unrestrained, according to the State Patrol. Road conditions were dry.
