Semi crashes into hotel

A semitruck crashed into River Hills Hotel on Monday after veering down a ridge off of Highway 14. The condition of the driver isn't yet known.

 Joe Spear

MANKATO — A Waseca man died Monday after driving a semitruck off Highway 14 and crashing into River Hills Hotel.

The man was 64 years old. The State Patrol will release his name at 11 p.m.

He was reportedly driving a 2005 Freightliner eastbound on the highway at 4:26 p.m. when he left the roadway, according to the State Patrol. The semi then appeared to go down a ridge and cross Raintree Road before ramming into the pillars outside the hotel's entrance. 

The driver was unbelted/unrestrained, according to the State Patrol. Road conditions were dry. 

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you