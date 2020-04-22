MANKATO — On Minnesota's deadliest day yet during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz and state health leaders unveiled a massively expanded testing plan that they say will control the disease's spread and slowly reopen the economy.
Walz has said that a massive increase in testing — both tests that diagnose people who have the virus and tests that determine whether someone has developed antibodies to fight the virus — is necessary to restart parts of the economy. But it’s been the weak link in Minnesota and around the country in the fight against COVID-19’s spread.
Comparing it to a moonshot and Minnesota “inventing the wheel,” Walz told reporters at an afternoon briefing that the plan — with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota playing key roles — would make Minnesota tops in the nation in terms of testing.
“The increase in testing and tracing will improve our control of the pandemic and help us think about those strategies to start reopening our society,” he said.
He also cautioned: "This is not a pass that everything is back to normal and it's all easy from here on out. It's one tool in the toolbox that leads us in that direction.”
The governor has called for at least 5,000 tests completed daily, although the state’s doing only about a quarter of that currently. Walz’s office said the plan with the university and Mayo has a capacity to ramp up testing to as many as 20,000 Minnesotans per day.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the plan would be ramped up quickly so that every Minnesotan with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested as soon as possible, with a focus first on vulnerable populations, including long-term care residents and the workers who care for them, as well as Native and other communities of color.
Malcolm said “critical infrastructure” workers, including day care operators, would also be a testing priority.
Collectively, the new, widespread testing plan could allow investigators to respond more quickly to hot spots when they break out around Minnesota, leading to better tracing and isolation of those who have the disease. Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School, said tests may be distributed to Greater Minnesota through the university's extension offices.
The testing push will be funded in part by $36 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund. Walz had $124 million left in a state COVID-19 fund that could provide financial support to make testing more widely available and faster.
Part of the money will be used to build a central laboratory driven by the university and Mayo to meet the expanded testing.
Dr. William Morice, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories, said Mayo will bring expertise on testing supply chains that have been "so vexing, to know that someone needs to be tested and can't get something as simple as a nasal swab."
One other important goal, he said, was "to restore public confidence. Without knowledge, there is only fear.”
COVID-19 deaths jump
News of the expanded testing plan came on the same day Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll rose by 19, the biggest single-day increase in fatalities since the pandemic began.
The 19 Minnesotans who died raised the state's total COVID-19 fatalities to 179, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Overall confirmed cases rose from 2,567 to 2,721.
Of the total cases identified since the pandemic began, just under half of those patients have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated. The number of people currently hospitalized rose only slightly while the total number of patients in intensive care fell by 10 to 107, an indication that the state’s ICU systems are not yet overwhelmed.
The new cases included two in Blue Earth County and one in Nicollet County, bringing south-central Minnesota's total to 117.
Blue Earth County is up to 26 confirmed cases, compared to Nicollet County's eight. Martin County's 41 cases are the most in the region so far.
The sharper uptick in statewide cases — the second biggest rise yet — came as testing numbers increased as well. The 1,647 completed tests were the most reported since April 11.
Older Minnesotans and residents in long-term care facilities continue to make up the vast majority of COVID-19 fatalities. The median age for deaths is 83 years old, but the median age for hospitalizations is 64.
The latest counts come a day after health officials made clear that many curbs on daily life must continue.
Federal guidelines say states should wait until they see a two-week downward trend in cases before beginning to reopen their economies.
“By that measure, we are not ready to reopen,” Malcolm said Tuesday.
While officials were clearly excited about the coming ramp-up in testing, Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, cautioned that the state would continue to see cases rise and that as many as 70% of Minnesotans could end up with some level of coronavirus infection by the time it runs its course.
“We are in the very first innings of this game,” he said. "Please take this seriously."
Southwest Minnesota outbreak
Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota, the region neighboring south-central Minnesota's nine counties, continues to be a hot spot for COVID-19. It holds the largest cluster outside the Twin Cities area and Rochester and the highest rate of COVID-19 cases of any county by far relative to its population.
The JBS pork processing plant in Worthington is at the center of the Nobles County outbreak. On Monday morning, company executives announced they were indefinitely shutting the plant, which employs some 2,000 workers, to try and get control of the situation.
On Wednesday, the Health Department said Nobles County now has 126 confirmed positive tests for the disease, up 25 from Tuesday. It had just two cases last week. The county also recorded its first death from the disease.
New guidance for businesses coming soon
Walz continues to face political pressure from Republicans to restart the economy faster, but he’s held to his plan of using science to drive his decision-making.
While Walz has OK’d a restart to golfing, boating and other outdoor activities within social distancing rules, he’s said that restaurants, bars and big sporting venues — places that draw big crowds close together — will be among the last to reopen.
Fielding questions Wednesday about when more businesses might open, Walz said he expected the state "in the next day or so" would be providing more guidance on businesses, what might be reopening and how. The governor’s current stay-home order is set to expire May 4.
