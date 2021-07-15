SLEEPY EYE — A Brown County sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash with cattle on a foggy road.
Justin Bauer, 32, of New Ulm, was responding to a call when he stuck cattle that were loose in the road at County Road 22 and 280th Avenue south of Sleepy Eye around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, according to news releases from the Sheriff's Office and State Patrol.
Bauer was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center with injuries that weren't life-threatening and was released later Thursday.
Cattle were euthanized due to their injuries.
Bauer was en route to a report of suspicious activity at a farm site at the time of the crash. He was traveling under the 55 mph speed limit because of fog, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The State Patrol was called in investigate the crash.
