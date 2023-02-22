Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY... .This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10 to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&