MANKATO — The snow — and the closings — were piling up Wednesday as the multi-day snowstorm hitting southern Minnesota was ramping up.
Snow began falling in Mankato shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday and went into the evening, leaving 4-5 inches in the area. The main event began Wednesday with light snow in the morning.
Ryan Dunleavy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said Wednesday afternoon that the amount of expected snowfall has lessened a little, but he still expected there will be an additional 10 to 15 inches on top of what fell Tuesday.
He said forecasts are now expecting the storm to calm down sooner rather than push into late Thursday and Friday morning.
"By sunrise Thursday things will slowly begin to improve, and by midday you should be starting to clear. But it won't just end suddenly," Dunleavy said.
The snow picked up at 1 p.m. Wednesday and winds got stronger.
"The winds are expected to be around 30 to 35 mph later today and tonight with gusts around 40 mph." He said late Thursday and Friday look to be OK, with some light snows lingering.
Road conditions began to worsen Wednesday afternoon across southern Minnesota.
"Conditions will continue to deteriorate. You definitely don't want to be on the road tonight," Dunleavy said.
Counties were planning to pull snowplows off roads Wednesday evening, including Sibley County, which was pulling its plow trucks off the road at 5 p.m. Wednesday and was to resume plowing 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Cpt. Paul Barta said things were starting to deteriorate in the county early in the afternoon. He expects driving to grow increasingly difficult into the late day and evening.
"It's fluffy snow, so it won't take much to get whiteout conditions."
MnDOT was reporting that there was much lighter than normal traffic on highways Wednesday, a combination of schools and other venues being canceled and ample warning about the storm.
Closings mount
Mankato Clinic Urgent Care was closing at 5 p.m. Wednesday while other Mankato Clinic locations close at 3 p.m. All Mankato Clinic locations, including Urgent Care, were to open at 10 a.m. Thursday.
“During weather events, Mankato Clinic balances the healthcare needs of our patients with the safety of patients and staff. Due to blizzard and travel warnings, we made the decision to close early today and open later on Thursday,” Marti Wolter, chief clinical officer said in a statement.
Area churches were canceling their evening Ash Wednesday services, with some moving them to Sunday and a few doing online services. Many churches announced they would be closed Thursday.
Mankato bus service was suspended beginning at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Limited routes will be available Thursday beginning at noon. All routes are expected to be back in service Friday.
Minnesota State University closed and was having a virtual learning day Wednesday and had not yet announced plans for Thursday. Gustavus Adolphus College was to close campus noon Wednesday and planned to stay closed until 6 a.m. Friday. All on-campus events from Wednesday at noon through Thursday evening are canceled.
All area K-12 schools were closed Wednesday, with some holding virtual learning days.
River Hills Mall closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and was waiting until Thursday morning to decide it would resume normal hours.
Both Hy-Vee stores in Mankato were staying open but closing some departments Wednesday and Thursday and said the pharmacy would be open as the weather allows.
The Children's Museum, VINE senior center and The Blue Earth County History Center were among places closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather.
The Minnesota Legislature adjourned all activities until next week.
Snow emergency
Mankato had not yet decided as of late Wednesday morning when they will declare a snow emergency.
The city of North Mankato called a snow emergency from 12:01 a.m. Thursday until 12:01 a.m. Friday. Vehicles left on city streets during a snow emergency are subject to ticket and tow.
Temporary parking is available in all city-owned parking lots including in parks.
For the record books
While promising to be a major event, this storm won't be near the record-setting Halloween Blizzard of 1991.
The snow started on Oct. 31 and didn’t let up until Nov. 3. At the end of the storm, the snow total at Minneapolis had reached a record-breaking 28.4 inches.
Road closings
Motorists who must drive should have a full tank of gas, a charged cellphone and a winter survival kit, the Minnesota Department of Transportation advises.
Roads may be closed or no-travel advisories announced.
The public can view winter road conditions on state highways from plow and fixed cameras available through the www.511mn.org website.
Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday issued an emergency executive order to activate the National Guard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.