MADELIA — An early morning train-semi crash Thursday in Madelia prompted the closure of a street for several hours while crews cleaned up debris, including processed chicken that spilled from the semi's trailer.
No one was injured in the 6:30 a.m. crash that destroyed the semi. It occurred near the intersection of Center and Fourth streets. Center Street reopened to traffic at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher said no one has been cited. The semi is owned by a contractor who was bringing product to a Madelia business.
Union Pacific Railroad had cleared its train from the scene on Thursday. Another train was scheduled to move through the area in the early afternoon, Prescher said.
