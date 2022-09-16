MANKATO — A stand-off following a morning shooting ended around noon today.
Mankato police had locked down the neighborhood near the hospital this morning after a reported shooting at Mankato Tower Apartments on Echo Street, off of Marsh Street, which runs along the north side of the hospital campus.
Police were to provide an update this afternoon on details of the incident.
According to police scanner traffic, at 8:40 a.m. a caller to 911 reported somebody broke into her friend's apartment and shot the friend.
An emergency alert went out to residents at about 9:20 a.m. for people to shelter in place in the area of Echo Street.
Police evacuated residents from the apartment complex, letting them leave in their own vehicles or busing others to the nearby hospital to wait.
Dale Owen, who's live at the apartments for eight years, said he didn't know anything had happened until he walked out of his first-floor apartment to go to the laundry room. "An officer said I'd have to leave and he took me to my car."
The apartments are a mix of elderly residents and working people, he said. "It's always been a very quiet place. We've never had any problems before."
Theresa Ledwein has lived on the second floor of the complex for more than a year and said she didn't hear anything but said someone she knows on the third floor said she heard a shot.
"I heard the alert on my phone and I looked out the window and saw all the cops armed and said, 'Oh, I thinks it's our place.'"
Throughout the morning officers from multiple agencies filled the streets around the apartments, including a tactical team.
The hospital campus was under a shutdown but patients were being allowed to access the hospital and were screened at the door. Nearby Bethany Lutheran College also was under lockdown.
This story will be updated.
