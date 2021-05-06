MANKATO — Come July 5, the elderly crowd dancing to the oompah rhythm of Kris and the Riverbend Dutchmen won't be required to wear masks, as "Bandwagon" resumes at the Kato Ballroom.
And on Saturday, when the ballroom hosts its first wedding reception of the season, the bride, groom and guests will be able to celebrate until midnight instead of being pushed out the door at 11 p.m.
"It's great news," said ballroom owner Tania Cordes of Gov. Tim Walz's announcement Thursday laying out the timeline for lifting remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
"I get calls every month from people asking if we're going to have "Bandwagon." One elderly woman offered to pay for the band if we would have it," Cordes said of the long-running polka show aired on KEYC TV.
Tom Frederick, owner of Pub 500 in downtown Mankato, said the lifting of mandated closing times, which starts Friday, and the end of other indoor capacity and distancing rules on May 28 are welcome after a long, stressful year.
"It sounds like we're working toward the end of this mess."
Three-phase plan
By July 1 the mask-wearing mandate and other restrictions for public indoor spaces will be lifted, under a plan released Thursday by Walz. The mask mandate could be lifted sooner depending on COVID-19 vaccination rates.
The governor's plan rolls back remaining capacity restrictions on businesses and social activities in two phases: on May 7 and May 28.
Beginning Friday, mandatory closing times for bars, restaurants, and food and beverage service are lifted.
Also on Friday, there will be no limits for outdoor dining, events, and other get-togethers. There will be no mask requirement outdoors except at large venues with more than 500 people.
The second step begins May 28. Remaining capacity and distancing limits will come to an end, including for indoor events and gatherings.
The mask-wearing requirement would end no later than July 1 but could happen sooner if the state can increase the rate of Minnesotans who have received the vaccine from 59% to 70%.
The governor said there will be no new safety requirements for businesses, though they must maintain plans to keep their employees and customers safe.
Because the youngest Minnesotans are not yet eligible for the vaccine, the Safe Learning Plan for schools will continue until the end of the school year to protect students, teachers, and staff in schools, he said.
Additional protections will remain, including the eviction moratorium, a ban on price gouging, and eligibility exemptions for people who receive state services.
Current COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota include a limit of 15 people for indoor social gatherings and outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people.
Bars and restaurants are allowed indoor and outdoor dining at 75% capacity. Parties of no more than six people must remain 6 feet from other parties. Seating at bars is limited to groups of four. Bars and restaurants must close to on-site dining at 11 p.m.
New options
Frederick said bars and restaurants will likely take different approaches to being able to stay open later.
"The later opening will certainly help some places. It's nice to have options, at least."
He said they will evaluate how late they will stay open or whether they will close the kitchen early or have a limited menu.
Like virtually all local bars and restaurants, Pub 500 has difficulty finding enough staff. "A big part of our staff is college students and for months they've been at home taking classes, they're not in town."
Frederick said he doesn't want to expand opening hours or kitchen service too much if it will strain the staff he does have.
"I want things to be as comfortable as I can for our staff. They're friends and like family and we don't want to burn them out. This is supposed to be a fun business, but there's been a lot of stress the past year."
Frederick said he also will ensure they continue to take all needed safety precautions in the future. "We'll make sure we operate in a safe manner. We have a lot of people come because they feel safe here. We followed all the guidelines and then some."
Cordes said the end of many restrictions in the next month and all of them by July 1 is great news for all the events she has planned at the Kato Ballroom this summer and fall.
Besides resuming "Bandwagon" on July 5, they have a Buddy Holly musical set for November, a show that was originally supposed to happen last May.
"Now we'll be able to have the capacity to make that work and we'll be able to stay open until midnight."
They also have the Merely Players doing the "Rocky Horror Picture Show," other dinner theater events and the Mankato Opry Jamboree slated for this fall.
And Cordes is looking forward to planning their New Year's Gala. "Last year was the first time it was canceled in 70 years."
While hosting more entertainment and seeing the public return, Cordes is looking forward to May 28 when she no longer has to limit seating to six people per table.
"I was just looking at my linen (cleaning) costs and they've been enormous. We used to need maybe 20 tables and now you need 28 and more linen and table centerpieces. It's more labor to set up."
