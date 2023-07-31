KILKENNY — An 18-year-old boy from Waseca was injured in a pickup-car crash Monday morning near Kilkenny.
Jonathan Cabello was driving a southbound 2010 Mazda 6 on Highway 13 and was near the intersection with Kilkenny Road at 6:54 a.m. when the car and a pickup crashed, the State Patrol said.
Cabello was transported to a health care facility in Waseca.
The driver of the northbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, Bryce David Walters, 53, of Waseca, was not injured, the patrol said.
