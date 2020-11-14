MANKATO — An additional 8,703 Minnesotans have contracted COVID-19, including more than 100 in Blue Earth County and 333 in south-central Minnesota overall. All three shattered previous records for new cases.
While the number of deaths in Minnesota was not record-breaking, 35 more Minnesotans have died of the disease, including two Blue Earth County residents, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday.
It was last Saturday, Nov. 7, that Blue Earth County set a record with 88 new cases and the nine-county region topped 200 for the first time with 244 cases. A week later, three counties — Blue Earth (109 new cases), Brown (60) and Nicollet (46) alone combined for more than 200. In each instance, it was a new record since the pandemic arrived in south-central Minnesota in March.
Saturday's report also showed record numbers of new cases for Le Sueur and Sibley counties (32 each) and Faribault County (11). In addition, there were 17 new cases in Waseca County, 15 in Martin and 11 in Watonwan County.
When Minnesota set a record for new cases on Thursday, the number was 7,228, but two days later the tally was 20% higher. The state also reported Saturday a new high in daily COVID tests completed, but the record was just 6.7% more than Thursday's number.
The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 2,874 statewide. The two Blue Earth County deaths, which brought the cumulative total in the county to 10, included people in their late 80s and early 90s.
The rolling seven-day averages for new COVID cases, hospital admissions and deaths in Minnesota are at all-time highs. And that spiking case count is a signal that hospitalizations and deaths will continue to climb in the coming weeks, as those numbers lag behind positive tests.
Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told reporters on Friday that the lag time means continued stress for doctors, nurses and other medical staff.
"I worry very much about the fact that health care workers — we've asked them to run three marathons today, and then we ask them to run three marathons tomorrow and the next day," Osterholm said. "At some point they can't continue to run those marathons. They are just simply mentally and physically exhausted."
The average positivity rate for tests over the past week is now 15 percent. State officials have long considered 5 percent a concerning number.
Grim numbers have been all too common this week in Minnesota’s struggle with COVID-19. The seven-day average death toll in Minnesota is now above 35 deaths a day, about twice as high as two weeks ago. The average number of COVID-19 hospital admissions each day is about 217.
“For Minnesota, it’s a very challenging time right now,” Gov. Tim Walz told reporters Friday, noting that one of the recent deaths was a 21-year-old with no underlying health conditions.
As much as the situation is deteriorating in Minnesota, the pandemic is hitting neighboring states even harder. In the past seven days, Minnesota has had 94 new cases per 100,000 residents. The numbers are much higher in North Dakota (169), South Dakota (155), Iowa (135) and Wisconsin (113), according to the Centers for Disease Control. The per capita death toll in the past week in North Dakota is triple Minnesota's rate. In South Dakota, it's double. Wisconsin's per capita death rate in that period is 50% higher than Minnesota's, and Iowa's matches Minnesota.
