MANKATO — Although much of a winter storm passed through on Tuesday, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday with more snow accumulation predicted.
Periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle were expected Tuesday evening with steady snow to develop across the region. Snowfall is expected to last through Wednesday night, potentially into Thursday, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jacob Beitlich said that as of about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Mankato had received 3.5 inches of snow. Unofficial estimates showed 4.75 inches of snow in the Mankato area as of Tuesday evening, and areas such as Waseca experienced thunder snow.
“If you go over all three days of this storm, I think probably 5 to 9 inches is pretty reasonable,” Beitlich said.
Some truckers were hunkering down and staying put in Mankato on Tuesday while others were trying to dodge the foul weather, said Sean Mahowald, general manager of Mankato Travel Center.
He saw roughly 100 trucks on the lot, with truckers from as far away as Texas, California, upstate New York and even occasionally from Canada.
“I think they’re hunkering down because they’re stuck here with loads,” he said. “Guys who don’t have loads are dashing south to at least get out of the way of the storm.”
As the storm system slows down, motorists are advised to still be careful.
“We’re going to have, the rest of the evening, just some on and off light snow and light freezing drizzle, Beitlich said about Tuesday. "Not much of the way of accumulation but still enough to be the cause of roads remaining slick through the evening hour."
The Minnesota Department of Transportation had lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in southhern Minnesota as of Tuesday evening.
Advisories were lifted in Brown, Watonwan and Martin counties as well as in Rock, Nobles, Cottonwood and Jackson counties.
MnDOT still encouraged drivers to use extreme caution as most roads are partially or completely covered in snow and ice.
Travel may still be difficult over the next few days due to additional snowfall, blowing snow and snow and ice compaction, MnDOT said in a news release.
Drivers can find up-to-date information on road conditions at 511mn.org, State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said.
Christianson said if someone is involved in a crash or ends up in a ditch, it’s important to remain in their vehicle and call 911.
“We don’t want people to get out and start walking around. If you go in the ditch, more than likely somebody else could and you could get hit and injured severely. It’s important that if you go in the ditch to stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt on,” he said. “Call 911 and give us your location and what type of services you need. We’ll get to you as soon as we can.”
Tuesday’s storm also caused power outages in the area.
Power had been restored Tuesday for a majority of the 46 or so impacted Xcel Energy customers in the Mapleton area.
Outages had also been reported for about 80 customers in Good Thunder.
Xcel’s website said crews were working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.