North Mankato resident Robert Honda said he didn’t realize how serious the overnight storm was until he went outside and saw what he described as a big mess.
“I just heard it was raining, and I was thinking, yay, because we needed rain. Then got up this morning and went out there and saw all this stuff,” he said.
Honda was one of many local residents who woke up to find tree branches covering their yards. He said he’s lucky his neighbor, Craig Henke, had a truck they could load it all into.
“It was just all that rain, apparently just must have come down pretty hard and this was just all over in the yard. There were some big branches,” he said.
Once they got the debris loaded onto the truck, the neighbors took the branches to a drop-off site in North Mankato.
In Mankato, Paul Bade was raking leaves out of his yard on North Broad Street. He described hearing lots of wind and seeing a lot of lightning during the storm.
“I was out about 5 this morning. I saw the trees got a real good clean-out,” he said.
On Broad Street, a crew with Carr’s Tree Service, which is working with the city of Mankato, was working on a tree that had split in half, Carr employee Michael Piotter said.
“It’s bad enough that the city marked it to take it all the way down,” Piotter said.
He said his crew had been working since 8 a.m. Friday and the tree, which they cleaned up around 10:30, was their fifth site of the day.
He said they’ve seen a lot of split trees and branches, but not too many downed trees.
The damage isn’t too surprising considering that wind gusts of up to 49 mph were reported between 12:15 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. in Skyline and Eagle Lake, according to the National Weather Service.
Severe thunderstorm warnings started being issued at 11:15 Thursday night and some warnings went through 1:15 a.m. Friday for the central area of Blue Earth County.
Xcel Energy’s power outage map showed 72 customers in the Mankato and Janesville area still without power as of 5 p.m. Friday. In the early morning about 6,000 customers experienced power outages.
Eric Weller, Blue Earth County Emergency Management director, said Mankato seems to have the most damage.
“The city of Mankato appeared to get hit hardest in this region,” Weller said.
To assist with cleanup, city of Mankato staff asks residents to place branches for removal behind curbs. The pickup will begin 7 a.m. Monday.
Cpt. Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said the Justice Center, on the east side of Mankato, had roof damage that caused some water damage in the center.
Barta said calls started coming in shortly before midnight of trees down in the Courtland area. There was also a tree blocking County Road 90 and trees down in LeHillier.
He said a caller near Mapleton reported a possible funnel cloud, but there has been no official word on a tornado.
Nicollet County Emergency Management Director Justin Block said he saw noticeable tree and crop damage on his loop through his county Friday morning.
“A lot of tree damage when you get out to the center portion of Nicollet County. The heavier damage started around the Klossner area and south of Lafayette. I kind of followed the river back to the east, and then got back towards North Mankato. There’s extensive tree damage also in the North Mankato area,” he said.
Block added that the extent of crop damage started from the Lafayette area down toward New Ulm and also in the North Mankato area.
Block said dispatch also got calls of power lines down. Some work impacted traffic until repairs were made.
NWS senior meteorologist Joe Calderone said the Mankato region’s rain totals were between half an inch to an inch of rain. Some regions near western Sibley County to Renville County received about 2 to 3 inches.
Calderone said the weather Saturday and Sunday will be storm free and cooler. “The weekend’s going to be mostly sunny, highs in the lower 80s and much less humidity. Going into the week ahead, again there’s no big storm systems really any day through the next week.”
