MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's rate of positive COVID-19 cases spiked over the last week, indicating the surge of new cases over the same period isn't just the result of more testing.
Eight of the nine counties in the area had sizable upticks in positivity rates between Oct. 28-Nov. 4 — only Faribault County's rate dipped. The area's combined positivity rate rose from 5.4% to 8.4% from last week to this week as a result.
Testing was up in those counties by 13% this week, but the number of new cases far outpaced testing with a staggering 77% increase, according to health department data released on a weekly basis.
The raw number of new tests this week in the nine counties was 8,379, compared to 7,393 the week before. In comparison, new cases rose from 400 to 707 during the same period.
Blue Earth County's positivity rate reached its highest point since early September, rising from 5.2% to 8% from last week to this week. It was one of eight counties with rates above 6% this week — health officials have said 5% or higher is considered concerning.
Sibley County had the highest positivity rate in south-central Minnesota at 13.9%, a jump from 5.6% the week before. Brown County had a similar spike from 3.8% to 12%.
Le Sueur County's rate was also similarly high at 11.2% this week. It didn't have as big of a jump, however, because its rate was 7.5% the week before.
The full list of this week's positivity rates in area counties compared to last week are as follows:
- Blue Earth County — 8%, up from 5.2%
- Brown County — 12%, up from 3.8%
- Faribault County — 4.6%, down from 7.6%
- Le Sueur County — 11.2%, up from 7.5%
- Martin County — 6.2%, up from 3.1%
- Nicollet County — 8.3%, up from 6.7%
- Sibley County — 13.9%, up from 5.6%
- Waseca County — 7.3%, up from 5.8%
- Watonwan County — 6.7%, up from 3.5%
While the numbers clearly indicate the COVID situation in south-central Minnesota is growing worse, area counties continue to fare a little better than Minnesota's overall 10.9% positivity rate. State health officials have been pleading with the public to double down on wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and socially distancing for weeks as case counts, hospitalizations and deaths break or near grim new records.
Minnesota's COVID situation still remains better than its neighbor, but the gap is narrowing. The state rates this week were as follows:
- Minnesota — 10.6%
- North Dakota — 14.2%
- Wisconsin — 15.2%
- South Dakota — 22.2%
- Iowa — 32.5%
As for new cases confirmed Thursday, area counties combined for 90-plus for the seventh time in eight days.
The 91 new combined cases in eight of the nine south-central Minnesota counties — only Faribault County didn't have any new cases Thursday — bring the area's total to 791 over the last eight days alone. It's by far the biggest surge in new cases for the region since the pandemic began.
While the streak of concerningly high new case counts continued Thursday, the area's run of days without any COVID deaths ended. A COVID death was reported in Brown County, which also had more new cases than any area county Thursday.
The Brown County resident was in their early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The county has now had four COVID deaths during the pandemic, and south-central Minnesota's overall pandemic death toll is at 70.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Brown County — 27
- Blue Earth County — 21
- Nicollet County —14
- Le Sueur County — 14
- Sibley County — Six
- Waseca County — Five
- Martin County — Three
- Watonwan County — One
Statewide, the health department reported 3,956 new cases and 25 deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 2,555.
More than 900 people are in Minnesota hospital beds now due to COVID-19, with more than 200 needing intensive care, both near record highs. Regular hospital admissions are averaging about 146 per day, up from 56 a month ago.
New cases statewide are growing more quickly than new testing for the first time since May. The newest numbers come a day after Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm called the state’s current COVID-19 surge “disheartening and alarming” as she braced Minnesotans for more bad days ahead.
