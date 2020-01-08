GOOD THUNDER — A 17-year-old girl and 20-year-old man are charged in an alleged attempted robbery in Good Thunder.
A 35-year-old man told authorities he met a female, later identified as Kaylee Joy Summer, 17, of Mankato, on a dating app. He agreed to pay her $120 for sex and they arranged to meet at an apartment building at 741 Chapel St. in Good Thunder around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a court complaint.
As he walked into the apartment building, the man said a man later identified as Tah'Viaun Alahzae Long, 20, of Good Thunder, put a gun to his head. Long allegedly cocked the gun and demanded money. The complainant said he ran. Summer and Long chased him, but he got away and called 911.
Responding Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department officers tracked footprints in the snow to the apartment in which Summer and Long were found hiding. A stolen loaded handgun also allegedly was found in the apartment.
Long and Summer both admitted they set up a meeting with a man for prostitution with the intent to rob him, the court complaint said. Long allegedly said he did it for his family because they were struggling financially. He reportedly claimed the gun wasn't loaded at the time of the robbery.
Long was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a gun after a felony conviction.
Summer was charged in Blue Earth County Juvenile Court with felony counts of aggravated robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.
