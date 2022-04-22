MANKATO — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash and damage at four North Broad Street properties as one of the drivers kept going after the collision Friday.
Officers responded to a crash at 11:22 a.m. and found two damaged vehicles, a downed business sign and damage to two buildings as well as a temporary fence on a day-care center's property.
A release from the city of Mankato later confirmed the crash involved a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Robert L. Fitterer, 83, of Mankato, and a 2021 Kia Optima driven by David H. Chute, 70, of Mankato.
Blue Earth County Taxi confirmed one of its vehicles was involved, with images from the scene indicating it was the Kia Optima driven by Chute.
An ambulance crew arrived and transported Chute to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the city's release.
Dr. Mark Giebel was facing toward Broad and Mulberry intersection shortly after the two vehicles crashed. He realized the taxi and its driver were heading toward his business at 103 N. Broad St. — Giebel Chiropratic.
"I was looking out my window and saw he was coming right toward my building," Giebel said.
"He knocked down the sign (for Apollo Hair), hit our stairs head on and bounced onto our sidewalk."
Muddy tire tracks on the business' lawn indicate the vehicle's trajectory.
Giebel said the vehicle accelerated as it crossed Broad Street.
A temporary fence at Cultivate Mankato and the exterior of Carnegie Art Center also were struck by the vehicle.
No one inside the buildings was injured during the incident.
The costs of damages aren't yet determined, according to the release, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.