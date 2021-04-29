MANKATO — A 16-year-old is charged with murder in the death of a toddler who was beaten and raped in Mankato.
Lee Wayne Young Jr. of Mankato is charged with second-degree murder in Blue Earth County Juvenile Court. The prosecutor is seeking to have him tried as an adult.
The 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive by a juvenile relative April 16 at 301 Eastport Drive, according to the charging petition filed against Young. The toddler was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato and he was pronounced dead.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death a homicide. He had multiple injuries to his head, chest, back, legs and rectum that were “consistent with physical blows to the head and a sexual assault,” the charging document states.
The toddler's mother told authorities she left the boy home with Young and a 12-year-old girl. The girl called her and told her the toddler was not breathing.
The girl told investigators she left the toddler in his room for a nap, and when she returned to check on him, he was bleeding and cold.
Young gave conflicting accounts to investigators, leading them to suspect he was involved in the death, the charges said.
Young first reportedly said he arrived at the home shortly after the girl found the boy, later claimed he arrived after police were already there, and lastly said he carried the toddler downstairs after the girl found him unresponsive and waited 20 minutes for the boy's mother to arrive.
