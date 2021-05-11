ELMORE — Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a pickup and a compact SUV crashed Monday morning between Blue Earth and Elmore, the State Patrol said.
Prosper Adam Richards, 17, of Elmore, was driving a northbound 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse on Highway 169 at 10:48 a.m. when the vehicle collided with an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection with 60th Street in Faribault County, the patrol said.
The driver of the pickup, Robert Mark Greeley, 68, of Blue Earth, failed to stop at the intersection, the state patrol said.
Greeley and Richards were treated at the hospital in Blue Earth. Greeley’s passenger, Richard Craig Rath, 56 of Fairmont, was treated at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.