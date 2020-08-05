BLUE EARTH — Two of the three men injured in two-vehicle crash between Blue Earth and Frost Wednesday morning were hospitalized at St. Marys in Rochester.
Trey James Dyslin, 27, of Frost, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup west on Faribault County Road 4 shortly after 7 a.m. and was at the road's intersection with 430th Avenue when the truck and a southbound 2005 Subaru Legacy crashed, Faribault County deputies said.
Dyslin was in good condition Wednesday afternoon, a Mayo Clinic Health Systems spokeswoman said. She did not yet have a condition report for a passenger in the Subaru, Israel Hernandez Gonzalez, 23, of Windom, who was in the hospital's emergency room Wednesday afternoon.
The Subaru's driver, Manuel Guzman-Martinez, 26, of Windom, had failed to stop at the intersection, a Faribault County deputy said.
A condition report was not available for Guzman-Martinez, who was transported to United Hospital in Blue Earth.
Dogs riding in the truck were injured in the crash. They were treated at a veterinarian clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.