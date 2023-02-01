MANKATO — Authorities have arrested three adults suspected of having connections to three juveniles' drug overdoses Tuesday.
One of the juveniles remained hospitalized Wednesday morning and is in critical condition, according to a press release from Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force.
Two of the three juveniles have been released from the hospital, the press release stated.
The suspects — Patrick Orerigho Isiakpere Jr., 31, Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all are from the Mankato area. Acting on a lead regarding the investigation, agents located the suspects shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday near a Mankato residence.
During the execution of a subsequent search warrant, agents located 377 M30 pills, two firearms and various amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana. The three suspects were taken into custody at the conclusion of the search warrant.
Request for criminal charges include but are not limited to the following: second-degree-controlled substance sales, third-degree-controlled substance possession, a felon in possession of a firearm, ineligible person in possession of a firearm and great bodily harm caused by the distribution of drugs.
Some charges against the three suspects have the possibility of being considered aggravated crimes, the press release stated.
Isiakpere, who has similar charges of firearms possession and sale of a controlled substance stemming from a previous investigation conducted by the task force, had been released from jail recently. Holloway, who also had been recently jailed, has prior convictions regarding controlled substance charges and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.
Task force agents were assisted by special agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, officers with the Mankato Department of Public Safety and Blue Earth County deputies.
