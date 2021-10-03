MADISON LAKE — Three vehicles and an 11-year-old girl on a bicycle were involved in two collisions near Madison Lake Sunday afternoon that left two people injured, Minnesota State Patrol reported Monday morning.
Hunter Kleeberger, of Waterville, was driving west on Highway 60 and crashed his sedan into an SUV, causing the second vehicle to hit an 11-year-old North Mankato girl on a bicycle. The collision occurred near the highway’s intersection with Third Street.
The girl and Kleeberger, 20, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for non-life-threatening injuries, MSP said Monday.
A 45-year-old woman was driving the SUV with her 16-year-old daughter, both of Eagle Lake, as passenger. Neither person was said to be injured.
The man, of Waterville, continued west from the scene and collided with a parked Jeep. It's unclear whether he faces any charges for leaving the initial accident.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded alongside the Madison Lake police and fire departments. A Mayo Clinic ambulance also came to the scene.
