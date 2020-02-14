MANKATO — A toddler is on life support and the child's mother is charged with felony assault.
Chelsea Rae Olinger, 27, of Mankato, brought her 16-month-old to the Mankato hospital Monday. The toddler was not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to charges filed in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to the court complaint:
Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato staff twice performed CPR as well as an emergency procedure to relieve bleeding on the child's brain.
The toddler was transferred to a Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Rochester. Testing later suggested the child has no brain activity.
The child also has seven rib fractures, two broken vertebrae and a lacerated liver, according to the court complaint.
Olinger told investigators the child fell down a flight of stairs at her residence on Eastport Drive.
A Mayo Clinic physician told authorities the toddler's injuries were not consistent with a fall down the stairs. The doctor, who treats children who have been abused, said the injuries were “consistent with non-accidental trauma.”
Olinger was the toddler's only caregiver from Saturday night through Monday morning.
She later admitted to authorities she was frustrated because her child wouldn't sleep.
She said the crying child woke her up around 4 a.m. Monday. She put the child down in a crib four or five times and the last time she believes she hit her child's head on the side of a crib.
She took the toddler to bed with her and said the child's head was flopping back and forth as she laid the child in her bed. She said she held her hand over the child's month in an attempt to quiet the toddler.
She fell sleep with the child in bed with her and when she awoke, Olinger said she found her child crying at the bottom of a stairway. She said her child became unresponsive as she picked up the toddler.
Mankato Department of Public Safety Assistant Director Matt DuRose said Friday morning he could not provide any update about the child's condition.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting, but DuRose said his department is leading the ongoing investigation.
