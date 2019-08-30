GODAHL — A 26-year-old trucker from Ringsted, Iowa, was injured when a semi pulling a trailer loaded with pigs crashed west of Godahl Thursday evening.

Jamison Michael Cole was driving a 2018 Freightliner south on Highway 4 and was on a curve near Watonwan County Road 137 about 7 p.m. when the truck left the road and rolled on its side, the State Patrol said.

Cole was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. James.

Escaped pigs were herded off the highway. None of the animals were seriously injured.

Dan Greenwood is a Free Press staff writer. Contact him at dangreenwoodreporter@gmail.com

