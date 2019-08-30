GODAHL — A 26-year-old trucker from Ringsted, Iowa, was injured when a semi pulling a trailer loaded with pigs crashed west of Godahl Thursday evening.
Jamison Michael Cole was driving a 2018 Freightliner south on Highway 4 and was on a curve near Watonwan County Road 137 about 7 p.m. when the truck left the road and rolled on its side, the State Patrol said.
Cole was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. James.
Escaped pigs were herded off the highway. None of the animals were seriously injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.