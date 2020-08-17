President Donald Trump kicked off a week-long campaign push in Mankato Monday, warning his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, would spell doom for Minnesota and the U.S. if elected.
Trump hit numerous campaign highlights trying to extol his record on trade, the economy, immigration and the COVID-19 pandemic among other issues while painting Biden as a left-wing extremist who would raise taxes by a massive amount, hurt the economy and create a "boring, socialist government."
“We're going to have an election that's all about the survival of our nation,” Trump said.
Over the course of an hour, Trump spoke of a divided U.S. in an off-the-cuff speech to around 500 people at the Mankato airport amid heavy construction equipment. He discussed his hopes in reviving the economy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while claiming Biden would tear down American institutions, allow terrorists into the country through the U.S.'s refugee resettlement program and potentially wipe out Minnesota's Iron Range mining operations by emphasizing more sustainable energy.
Trump described Biden as a “puppet” to left-wing interests and claimed a Biden presidency would mean fascism for America.
“They're fascists,” Trump said of liberals. “Not all of them, but some of them.”
Democrats criticized Trump earlier Monday for continuing to spread divisive rhetoric at a time when the U.S. faces increasing coronavirus-related deaths and economic struggles.
“His visit to our state is nothing more than a desperate publicity stunt and a distraction,” Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said.
Though Trump didn't mention Mankato, he said farmers in southern Minnesota are starting to benefit from the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal, as well as continuing trade with China. He also highlighted how mining operations in northern Minnesota grew after his administration put tariffs on steel and aluminum.
“I put tariffs on foreign steel and the Iron Range came roaring back to life,” Trump said.
The president also used the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis to highlight his support for police and the National Guard while claiming Biden would defund law enforcement around the U.S.
Trump's speech wasn't without its falsehoods, however. Trump falsely claimed Minneapolis had terminated its police force — the city's charter commission voted earlier this month to study potential changes to the police, scuttling any chance of putting a measure to defund the Minneapolis Police Department before voters this year.
Trump also reiterated his concerns over potential mail-in ballot voting this November. The president made numerous claims last week about potential fraud in mail-in ballots and threatened to withhold funding to the U.S. Postal Service to potentially curb mail-in voting.
Trump said absentee voting is fine, but mail-in ballots could bring election fraud.
There are very few differences between absentee and mail-in ballots, however. Election officials count them in the same way under the same security measures. And critics point out voter fraud is incredibly rare in U.S. Elections.
Rural districts across Minnesota use mail-in ballots for elections, as do five states — including Republican-leaning Utah.
The president also promoted numerous state campaigns, which local lawmakers say will help energize the GOP base to reach out to voters this fall. Minnesota GOP Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said Trump's visit Monday shows how vital Minnesota is as a battleground state in the upcoming election.
“Four to six years ago, nobody would have expected that or assumed that,” Carnahan said.
Carnahan pointed out this is the second time Trump has visited southern Minnesota out of five visits to the state since he was elected.
“It goes to show how important the 1st district is to our president. Not only in terms of moving the country forward for a generation to come but also in terms of agriculture, education, the community, health care … every voter matters and every city matters to this president.”
Carnahan's husband, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, is running for re-election against Democrat Dan Feehan of North Mankato, who Hagedorn narrowly defeated by fewer than 1,400 votes in 2018.
Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, said Trump's visit was inspiring for local Republicans.
“It's going to energize not only the base, but common-sense people who know that we are disjointed in Minnesota.” she said. “It's time that we get realigned with a common-sense approach.”
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said the president's visit was great for south-central Minnesota and highlighted the Mankato area's education opportunities through Minnesota State University's aviation program. He also said Trump's message on improving the economy would be an important GOP talking point this fall.
“We do have a good plan for getting the economy going and helping people provide for their family,” Draheim said.
Democrats believe Trump's divisiveness and inaction during the pandemic to help people impacted by the economic downturn could cost Republicans up and down the election ticket, however.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said the president's comments aren't reflective of Mankato's reputation as a welcoming, inclusive community. Frentz also said the president's trade and energy policies haven't helped improve Minnesotans' lives.
“It's time for a new direction,” Frentz said. “It's time for us to come back toward being united rather than divided.”
Kyle Smith, a founding partner of the Tailwind Group and a co-owner of North Star Aviation, said he doesn't usually get drawn into politics but he and his partners jumped at the opportunity to host a sitting president for a campaign stop to promote the area.
“It's about greater Mankato first,” Smith said. “You've got to take every opportunity for a moment like this.”
