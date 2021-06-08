ARLINGTON — The State Patrol has provided the names of two more passengers in a van-pickup crash Sunday evening a few miles south of Arlington.
Lorraine Neuman, 83, and Karl Neuman, 84, were riding in the westbound van that Kevin Allen Neuman, 55, of Winthrop, was driving on Highway 19 when it and a southbound pickup on 411th Avenue collided about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection, the patrol said.
The couple was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where Lorraine Neuman continued to be treated Tuesday, a family member said in an email. Karl Neuman was discharged from the hospital.
Kevin Neuman, his third passenger, Angela Dawn Neuman, 53, of Winthrop, and the pickup’s driver, Nancy Lee Spaeth, 59, of Little Falls, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Sibley Medical Center.
Alcohol was detected in Spaeth’s system, the patrol said.
