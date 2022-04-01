The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato police identified two suspects in an investigation into a reported bomb threat Friday at Minnesota State University.
The city of Mankato released an update Friday afternoon stating the two people are cooperating with law enforcement and there’s no risk to the public.
Early Friday, MSU sent out an emergency text alert and email with details on an April 1 bomb threat made for Armstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center.
Both buildings were searched and no bomb was found, according to an email from MSU President Edward Inch to students and staff.
“This morning, the University sent a Star Alert message alerting you of bomb threats made for Armstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center,” he stated. “Mankato Public Safety has searched those buildings and no imminent threat was found.”
The university closed Armstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center out of an abundance of caution, he added. An update sent out Friday afternoon stated the buildings would reopen after “Mankato Public Safety determined the bomb threat no longer exists.”
In-person classes in the buildings were canceled. An email from Brian Martensen, interim provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, stated instructors should let students know if classes will be held remotely.
There was no indication other buildings were impacted, and classes and work resumed elsewhere on campus.
Inch’s email directed staff and students to resources for support, including MSU’s counseling center.
The original report of a bomb threat came in around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety’s call logs.
Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel confirmed the bomb threat during a briefing Friday, saying the investigation is ongoing. The city’s update hours later stated the investigation remains open and no further details were available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.