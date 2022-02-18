Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who represented southern Minnesota in the U.S. House since 2019, died Thursday after a three-year battle with cancer.
Hagedorn, 59, of Blue Earth, was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in February 2019, just a month after being sworn into a position once held by his father — a post he had sought doggedly over nine years and multiple defeats before claiming his first victory in November 2018.
A conservative Republican and steadfast supporter of former President Donald Trump, Hagedorn continued to serve in the House even after having a kidney removed and undergoing cancer treatments, winning a second term in 2020.
He announced a recurrence of the cancer last summer but pledged to continue his legislative work and — just two days before his death — reiterated plans to seek reelection this year.
He tested positive for COVID-19 in January and was treated at Mayo Clinic due to his ongoing battle with cancer, though he said at the time he was vaccinated and his symptoms were "very mild."
His death was announced by his wife, former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan, on Friday morning.
“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” Carnahan wrote on Facebook.
Colleagues react
Condolences poured in from leaders of both political parties Friday, along with tributes by some for his work in Washington, D.C.
"Through his battle against cancer, he showed a level of determination that should inspire us all," Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement. "Jim was a passionate advocate for Southern Minnesota and his district. Since being elected to Congress, he has pushed for critical infrastructure projects like Highway 14 that have made life better for people in our state. I send my deepest condolences to Jennifer and all of Jim’s loved ones.”
Hagedorn's fellow Republican members of Congress — 7th District Rep. Michelle Fischbach, 6th District Rep. Tom Emmer and 8th District Rep. Pete Stauber — released a joint statement: “Jim was a dear friend who wanted nothing more than to represent the people of Minnesota’s 1st District in Congress. He did so every day with an unwavering passion and unshakable joy that brightened the halls of Congress and brought the best of Blue Earth to Washington.”
And from state Rep. Kurt Daudt, leader of the Republican Caucus in the Minnesota House of Representatives: "He had a big heart and a tremendous passion to serve the district where he and his family have lived for generations."
Born in Blue Earth, Hagedorn spent his early childhood on a farm in rural Truman but later lived nine months of the year in the nation's capital after his father, Tom Hagedorn, was elected in 1974 to represent the 1st District in Congress. The younger Hagedorn received his high school and college educations in Washington and pursued a career there, working in a congressional office and for the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Political perseverance
He also created the "Mr. Conservative" blog, which he wrote for eight years starting late in 2000. He discontinued the blog, which contained several offensive posts for which he later apologized, in November 2008, shortly before moving back to Minnesota. In December 2009, he announced he was running for the Republican endorsement for the 1st District congressional seat.
The first attempt did not go well, but Hagedorn kept trying.
At the 2010 Republican endorsing convention, Hagedorn was introduced by his father, who called the upcoming election possibly the last chance “to reverse the socialistic, risky direction that Obama, Pelosi and Tim Walz have taken this nation in just one year.”
But just 16 percent of the convention delegates from across southern Minnesota supported Hagedorn in the four-candidate field, and he dropped out of the contest shortly thereafter.
After skipping the 2012 race, Hagedorn was back at the Republican endorsing convention in 2014 but fell short again, conceding his defeat and pledging to support fellow Republican Aaron Miller of Byron against Walz, a Mankato Democrat who had held the seat since the 2006 election.
The following month, Hagedorn reversed himself — challenging Miller in a primary election that left some hard feelings within the party. Hagedorn beat Miller before losing to Walz in November.
In 2016, Hagedorn was back again, this time with no serious opposition within the party.
Spotting a sea change
After attending hundreds of events, parades and political meetings during his three campaigns, Hagedorn had a keen understanding of the increasingly conservative nature of much of the 1st District, which runs across the southern tier of Minnesota from the Wisconsin border to South Dakota.
He was a vocal champion of Trump's campaign. Many of the presidential nominee's positions matched those of the congressional candidate, including building a Mexican border wall, restricting Muslim immigrants, opposing abortion, and cutting federal taxes and regulation. In fact, Hagedorn had run on a similar slate of issues in 2014, a year before Trump began his campaign.
"Those issues today resonate way more strongly than they did even two years ago," Hagedorn told The Free Press in 2016.
In the summer of that year, when many Republicans briefly distanced themselves from Trump following the release of the "Access Hollywood" recordings, Hagedorn didn't waiver.
"Presumptive nominees Donald Trump and Mike Pence have my full support," Hagedorn wrote that July. "I look forward to campaigning as a team and offering the bold solutions needed to Make America Great Again."
He predicted a strong showing by Trump in the 1st District and anticipated that his loyalty to the Republican standard-bearer would help him against Walz.
Hagedorn's political savvy was apparent by 2 a.m. Nov. 9, the morning after Election Day. Trump had won 20 of the 21 counties in the district, and both Hagedorn and Walz had 49.96% of the vote. When the last remaining votes were counted in Mower County later that morning, Walz eked out a razor-thin victory over Hagedorn, who almost pulled off the upset despite being outspent 4 to 1 in the weeks leading up to the election.
"We knew we were close," said Hagedorn, who received no financial assistance from the Republican Party or related interest groups. "We just needed a little extra help at the end. ... But I don't cast any blame on anyone or any entity."
The 2018 election was when Hagedorn broke through. Walz decided to end his congressional career, running successfully for governor. And Hagedorn secured a narrow victory over North Mankato Democrat Dan Feehan, winning a rematch in 2020.
Three years in the Capitol
Hagedorn's congressional work generated strong marks by some organizations representing agriculture, veterans and small businesses, along with gun-rights advocates. He remained a faithful supporter of Trump, joining 146 other lawmakers in voting to object to the certification of electoral votes for Joe Biden hours after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
His relatively short tenure in Congress prompted scrutiny as well, including an ethics investigation related to his oversight of spending irregularities by his congressional office. He and his wife also came under criticism for their relationship with major Republican donor Anton Lazarro after he was indicted on federal sex-trafficking charges.
But Hagedorn, who earned money during his youth providing lessons as a tennis pro, never appeared to mind volleying with political adversaries in town hall meetings across southern Minnesota, in candidate debates, and in commentaries sent to constituents from his government email account.
Just in the last seven weeks, the "Hagedorn Report" emailed from his congressional account talked about the importance of his efforts and those of other Republicans in fighting against Democrats' attempts to establish a "one-party socialist state," to "highjack our electoral process" and to maintain "permanent control over the government."
He also labored quietly at times, too, according to Tom Fernlund of the American Legion of Minnesota, who released a list of Hagedorn's veterans initiatives Friday afternoon.
"Perhaps his biggest accomplishment for veterans went without much fanfare," Fernlund wrote. "He worked with the Mayo Clinic to get it to sign on with the VA Care in the Community Act. Many residents in the 1st District have no other options for health care than the Mayo’s system of hospitals and clinics, and Mayo participating reduces veteran drive times."
Filling the seat
The winner of the next two-year term for the 1st District seat in the U.S. House will be decided by the Nov. 8 general election by voters in the new district, recently reconfigured as part of the redistricting process.
Under Minnesota law, if Hagedorn's death had occurred fewer than 22 weeks before the state primary election, the seat would have been left vacant until the winner of the general election was sworn in.
In this case, the vacancy was created fewer than 25 weeks before the primary election, which this year is Aug. 9. The result will be a special election, using the old 1st District boundaries, on the same Aug. 9 date as the primary to fill the seat until January 2023. Qualified candidates can run for either or both seats.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steven Simon released the details Friday afternoon.
The filing period for candidates, expected to begin no later than March 1, will end March 15. If more than one candidate from a political party files for the seat, a special primary election May 24 will narrow the list of candidates in the Aug. 8 special election to one per party.
Before laying out the rules, Simon joined other elected officials in offering condolences: "He served the people of his district with an admirable passion. May his memory be a blessing."
Walz ordered flags in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor and remembrance of Hagedorn.
