ST. PETER — The State Patrol has released the names of the drivers in a two-vehicle crash with injuries that happened Tuesday morning in St. Peter.
Khalif Farah Gure, 71, of Mankato, was driving an eastbound 2005 Freestar at 8:22 a.m. when the van and a and a southbound 2021 Ram pickup, driven by Adam James Kuhn, 2, of Minneapolis, crashed at the intersection of Highway 169 South and Grace Street.
Gure was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. Peter. Kuhn was not injured.
