MANKATO — With the help of a search firm, the Mankato City Council looked near and far for a potential replacement for longtime City Manager Pat Hentges, who is retiring after 24 years.
After two days of listening to and quizzing finalists from South Dakota, California and Minnesota, the council overwhelmingly favored the candidate from just up the road — offering the job to Waconia City Administrator Susan Arntz Friday afternoon.
"I'm very delighted," Arntz told The Free Press after the 6-1 vote to authorize negotiations on a contract to make her the top appointed official in Mankato city government. "I'm excited to join their team."
The council spent nearly four hours conducting formal interviews with finalists Friday morning, starting with Vermillion City Manager John Prescott, followed by Wasco, California, City Manager Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez, and concluding with Arntz. They spent just over an hour with Prescott, about 45 minutes with Ortiz-Hernandez and nearly 90 minutes with Arntz.
When it came time to rank their choices, six of the seven council members listed Arntz as their preference.
She was also favored among senior city staff who met with the candidates and was the co-favorite — along with Prescott — in comments submitted by community leaders who heard from the three contenders Thursday.
"There seemed to be a sense that any of the three could do the job," said Jim Miller of the Mercer Group, an executive search firm hired by the city to lead the process of finding a successor to Hentges.
Some council members had a strong preference for Arntz, citing her familiarity with Minnesota and her energy. Others, while listing Arntz as a first choice, said all of the finalists were acceptable.
"I honestly don't believe there's much space between each of them," Council President Mike Laven said.
Council member Dennis Dieken, the only dissenting vote, favored Prescott.
Laven and Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley ranked Ortiz-Hernandez as their second choice, but Melby-Kelley strongly preferred Arntz, citing her passion for the opportunity to become just the third Mankato city manager in the past half-century.
"She's really got me excited," Melby-Kelley said.
Council member Karen Foreman said nearly two decades in Waconia and previous municipal roles in other Twin Cities suburbs would make Arntz effective in representing Mankato at the Legislature.
"She knows the players in Minnesota," Foreman said.
Miller said he would begin negotiating a salary and benefits package with Arntz, with a total cost not to exceed $180,000 a year, in hopes of having a final deal to present to the council at Monday night's meeting.
"That may be a little ambitious," he said. "(But) I don't anticipate this will take a long time to consummate an agreement."
Arntz said the same when talking to The Free Press after the council's decision: "I think it's going to be pretty easy."
In her comments to the council, Arntz strongly indicated that as well: "I don't want to leave today without you hearing that I really want this job."
Arntz said she's been repeatedly visiting Mankato — shopping, dining, exploring — and studying city documents since Hentges announced in June his plans to retire by the end of the year. That only intensified when she became a finalist.
"I've been drinking Mankato from a firehose for a month or more," she told the council. "Which has been fun. Thank you for the opportunity."
The homework she did was apparent in one portion of the interview when the candidates were asked to give a budget presentation to the council as if the elected officials were actually a gathering of the local chamber of commerce. Ortiz-Hernandez and Arntz each had sophisticated PowerPoint presentations stuffed with local graphics, revenue projections, property tax impacts and more.
But instead of simply summarizing the preliminary budget the council is preparing to approve later this fall, Arntz also tossed in some of her own ideas and philosophies as though they'd been approved by the council. She warned that plunging revenue due to the COVID-19 recession forced the council to scale back on its plans but that they'd agreed to prioritize under the heading "Our Top 9."
One priority was affordable housing, but it is "permanent affordable home ownership" rather than the rental units that have been the traditional focus in Mankato.
"We want to create an opportunity on the home-ownership side," Arntz said.
Another was beginning to plan for reuse of the abandoned quarries stretching along the east side of the Minnesota River, even if implementing the plan will have to wait until the economy improves. Others involved assigning civic center staff to work toward a new mix of limited outdoor events and collaborating with neighborhood associations to develop new activities that can occur even in the pandemic.
She provided personal contact information and listed dates for key upcoming council meetings, emphasizing to the "chamber members" that the budget process was ongoing and that they could influence its course by getting involved.
When the council was done questioning her, she had several questions for the council — including whether the community was ready for new leadership after 24 years under Hentges. Sometimes, the first person to replace a longstanding leader doesn't last long, she said: "I don't want to be your transitional person."
While she praised Hentges, the progressive work that's been done in Mankato and the elements of the strategic plan, she expressed trepidation about being expected to do no more than implement the ideas of a previous regime.
"If you hire somebody with a slightly different idea, are you open to that? ... Along the way, is there room for my voice?"
Most council members offered quick assurance they were always willing to listen to ideas and debate them. Melby-Kelley, participating remotely, texted her response: "Yeah, girl, your voice is needed."
"I appreciate that. That's the scary part of following someone who's a legend in their field," she said of Hentges, even though he wasn't in the room. "It's daunting to step into that bucket."
Later in the day, Arntz hinted it was also a bit daunting to leave Waconia and to tell members of the council the news that she would be moving on. She suggested she would be giving more than two weeks' notice.
"They've given me 20 amazing years and owe them something of a transition," she said.
That's also true of two of her daughters. Arntz and her husband, Jonathan, have a 20-year-old in college but also a 17-year-old in her senior year of high school and a 12-year-old. Arntz will commute from Waconia at least through the end of the school year so her middle daughter can finish high school in Waconia.
In the spring, she and Jonathan will talk with their younger daughter about whether next summer or the following one would be the best time to move to Mankato.
"The longest it will take is summer of '22," Arntz said.
