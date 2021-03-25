MANKATO — Minnesota will expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all state residents 16 and older starting Tuesday, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the state's plan.
The information, which has been communicated to health systems and public health offices around the state, marks a major milestone in Minnesota's vaccine strategy.
Currently only certain people with underlying health conditions and jobs that put them at highest risk of getting COVID-19 have been eligible for vaccinations.
But in a call with reporters Thursday, Minnesota Department of Health leaders said they are expecting a major expansion of vaccine doses the first week in April: Enough to give 300,000 Minnesotans their first shot and an additional 200,000 doses to provide people with a second shot.
Gov. Tim Walz will unveil the expansion Friday, according to a statement from his spokesperson Teddy Tschann.
“Tomorrow, Governor Walz will announce that all Minnesotans 16 years of age and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination beginning Tuesday, March 30," he stated. "The final eligibility expansion comes as the federal government has promised an increased supply of vaccine by April, and as Minnesota has become a national leader in getting shots into arms quickly."
Walz's office also announced he'd deliver his State of the State address at 6 p.m. Sunday from his former social studies classroom at Mankato West High School. The original date was postponed after the governor went into quarantine following a possible COVID-19 exposure.
The anticipated vaccine eligibility expansion comes as two more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in south-central Minnesota, according to the health department.
The deaths occurred in a Waseca County resident and a Watonwan County resident in their mid to late 70s. They were among 16 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Thursday, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,814.
South-central Minnesota has now had 227 deaths linked to COVID-19 during the pandemic, including 15 so far in March.
The region also had 15 COVID-19 deaths in February. November, December and January were the deadliest months during the pandemic, accounting for a combined 127 deaths from the illness.
Waseca County's death was its 20th during the pandemic. Watonwan County has had nine COVID-19 deaths.
Area counties also combined for 88 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, one of the biggest upticks so far in 2021. Blue Earth County's 30 new cases were the most in the region, followed by Brown County's 20.
The only area county without at least one new case Thursday was Watonwan. The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 30
- Brown County — 20
- Nicollet County — 12
- Waseca County — 9
- Sibley County — 7
- Faribault County — 4
- Martin County — 4
- Le Sueur County — 2
On vaccines, the health department reported about 34,000 more vaccinations Thursday, keeping the seven-day trend running at about 40,000 shots daily, roughly what it’s been the past few weeks.
The plateauing pace isn’t necessarily a problem since the state’s federal vaccination shipments are set to jump in April. But it’s a race now to vaccinate Minnesotans quickly to avoid another COVID-19 surge.
“We have not achieved that vaccine nirvana … but we know it’s coming,” Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, told reporters.
More than 878,000 people — about 15.8% of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations while more than 1.4 million — 26.5% — have received at least one dose, including about 79% of people age 65 and older.
In south-central Minnesota, 36,610 people — 15.8% of the region's population — have been completely vaccinated. A total of 63,019 people — 27.1% — have received at least one dose.
By the end of this week, all residents and staff in the state’s long-term care facilities would have had the opportunity to get the complete vaccination series, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Thursday.
"This is a very, very positive development,” she said.
For other COVID-19 metrics, warning lights continue to flash after a relatively stable period following the state's late fall surge.
The number of known, active is cases is rising again. Thursday showed 11,526 active cases — marking seven consecutive days with active counts above 10,000, a stretch not seen since late January. The increase is notable given the worries over the rise of the U.K. COVID-19 strain, which state health officials suspect is driving the upswing.
Hospitalizations are low compared to the late-fall surge, but those counts are creeping up. Health department data showed 345, people with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals as of Wednesday; 83 needed intensive care.
Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Some areas are seeing upticks in cases, however.
Public health leaders continue to keep watch on clusters in the southwest Twin Cities metro — specifically Carver and Scott counties — as well as the Mankato area and the eastern Iron Range, centered around the town of Aurora.
There’s also an outbreak now in Ely, about an hour northeast of Aurora.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.