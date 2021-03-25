Signing up for state's COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

Gov. Tim Walz plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Minnesota residents age 16 and older on March 30. The state encourages residents to sign up for its vaccine connector tool to get on the waitlist for appointments at state sites: mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector. Appointments at other sites, including pharmacies and clinics, will need to be scheduled through the providers.