The Free Press
WASECA — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed a Waseca police officer was shot while responding to a call in town Monday night.
BCA officials said the officer, who was not identified, and a suspect were both shot shortly after 8 p.m. when police responded to reports of gunshots at the 900 block of Third Avenue Southeast.
Both the officer and suspect were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. No additional information on either the officer or the suspect is available as of press time.
BCA officials have cordoned off the scene and are in the early stages of investigating the incident. Multiple neighbors said they did not hear gunshots and weren’t aware of prior disturbances at the home. The BCA is expected to make more details public Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.