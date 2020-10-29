MANKATO — Minnesota had one of its deadliest days yet during the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, including a confirmed death in Waseca County.
The Waseca County resident was in their early 60s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The area death was one of 32 newly confirmed COVID fatalities across Minnesota.
Thursday was Minnesota's eighth day with 30 or more confirmed COVID deaths during the pandemic. Two of them occurred over the last nine days.
The 32 latest fatalities increased Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 2,419.
Waseca County has now had 10 deaths linked to COVID during the pandemic — all occurring within the past three months. South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for 69 COVID deaths.
The area's daily uptick in new cases, meanwhile, brought more grim news Thursday. All nine counties had new cases adding up to 90 total, according to the health department.
Before Thursday, south-central Minnesota hadn't had so many new cases in a single day since Oct. 16.
The full list of new cases in the area includes:
Blue Earth County — 27
Nicollet County — 15
Le Sueur County — 12
Brown County — 12
Faribault County — Eight
Martin County — Seven
Waseca County — Four
Sibley County — Four
Watonwan County — One
Statewide, COVID-19 continued its grim October ascent Thursday. The health department reported nearly 2,900 new cases — a daily record in the pandemic.
The newest numbers come toward the close of a troubling month. Hospitalizations, caseloads and deaths are rising steeply and seem poised to spill into November.
There are now more than 15,000 known active cases of COVID-19 in the state for the first time. That number has grown dramatically in the last week.
The state is now averaging more than 2,000 newly confirmed cases each day, and officials on Thursday braced Minnesotans to expect that to be the new norm.
“The way things are going, I’m sorry to say, I don’t think that (daily case) record is going to hold for very long,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Thursday.
The rampant spread is being driven now by the “thousands of seemingly small decisions” Minnesotans make daily to meet and gather with others without wearing masks, socially distancing or taking other steps to stem the spread, she said.
The current wave is especially worrisome because the state’s seeing cases rise again in long-term care facilities, where some of the state’s most vulnerable people live.
Despite efforts to protect those facilities, Minnesota saw 186 new cases in long-term care on Tuesday alone, said Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director.
Many of these cases are due to community spread — health care workers getting infected outside the facilities then bringing it in.
“Even with the floodwalls we built up, if the waters rise high enough, we’ll still have big problems,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.