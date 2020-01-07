WASECA — Waseca police officer Arik Matson was shot in the head and gravely wounded by a man wanted for a drug crime, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.
Matson, 32, and suspect Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale following a shooting Monday night in Waseca, BCA officials said at a Tuesday press conference.
Matson is in critical but stable condition. Janovsky had non-life-threatening injuries.
Matson and three other Waseca police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight in a backyard in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue SW around 8 p.m. Monday, BCA Supt. Drew Evans said. Officers located Janovsky outside a residence in the 900 block of Third Avenue SW. Matson was shot and officers then shot Janovsky twice.
Evans said the investigation is still in its early stages and he could not release any further details at this time.
Waseca Police Chief Penny Vought said Matson has been a member of her department since 2013, serving as a patrol officer, DARE officer and member of the drug investigations and SWAT unit. He is a husband and father, she said.
Waseca Mayor Roy Srp called Matson "a wonderful guy and great family man."
"It's a very sad day for Waseca," Srp said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."
Janovsky was wanted by authorities after a meth lab allegedly was found last month in the basement of a nearby Waseca residence at which he'd been staying. A court complaint filed Dec. 27 described him as potentially “armed and dangerous.”
Janovsky is in police custody and the BCA will work with the Waseca County Attorney's Office "to determine appropriate charges in the shooting," Evans said.
Vought said her department will continue to respond to calls in Waseca while the BCA takes the lead in investigating the shooting.
“I have to remain strong and diligent,” she said. “We still have a job to do.”
Vought asked people to keep Matson and his family in their thoughts and prayers.
“This is the worst nightmare a law enforcement agency can face and we're living it right now,” she said.
A GoFundMe page has been established for Matson's family.
Matson worked for the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office before joining the Waseca Police Department, according to a 2010 article in the Albert Lea Tribune. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 2006 and then studied law enforcement at Minnesota State University.
Multiple residents who live near the shooting scene said they did not hear gunshots and were shaken by the news.
“This is a quiet neighborhood,” neighbor John McIntyre said. “Nothing like this ever happens here.”
Vought said she believes Matson is the first Waseca police officer shot in the line of duty, but he is not the first law enforcement officer shot in her city. Waseca County Sheriff Donald Eustice was shot and killed in 1976 while serving commitment papers to a man who was later found incompetent to stand trial.
