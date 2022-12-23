MANKATO — Brutal cold and extreme wind made for a second straight day of dangerous travel in southern Minnesota.
Wind gusts created whiteout conditions around the Mankato area, prompting a string of road closures as of Friday afternoon, including Interstate 90 and portions of Highways 14, 99, 68, 60 and 169.
Area counties, including Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown, pulled in their plow fleets due to low visibility and mounting snowdrifts.
"Large drifts are filling in right behind the plows and visibility continues to worsen," the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "Please stay home and stay safe!"
This is what Highway 14 approximately five miles west of North Mankato looks like.
Brown County Sheriff's Office also advised residents not to travel in the conditions. The department responded to calls of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in drifting snow in the middle of the road, a press release stated.
"Deputies have experienced drifts as tall as SUV vehicles," the release said.
State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said the Marshall area was getting hit particularly hard Friday. Road crews were responding to vehicles around Marshall, but also a few in the Mankato area.
"Fortunately we've had minimal travel, but we're still dealing with some vehicles and we're responding," he said. "Hopefully this is going to pass tonight."
Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order to provide National Guard assistance to stranded motorists in southwestern Minnesota.
“Minnesota and the country are experiencing extreme winter weather, dangerous temperatures, and unsafe road conditions,” Walz stated in a release. “Every Minnesotan deserves a safe holiday, and the Minnesota National Guard will help stranded motorists and ensure everyone can travel safely ... I’m confident that they have the right personnel and resources for this mission.”
In Mankato, the Salvation Army opened its day shelter at 700 S. Riverfront Drive at 8 a.m. to take in people from the cold. Staff opened the shelter early to avoid gaps in coverage from day to night shelters in Mankato, according to a release from Capt. Andy Wheeler.
"They will continue to open early this weekend in response to these frigid temps and blizzard conditions," he stated.
Madelia's fire department opened a storm shelter at the government center on Friday morning for any motorists stranded or residents without heat. The fire department asked if people could bring board games or food for any shelter guests.
Weather conditions were on track to improve by Saturday afternoon, said National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Ahasic. It'll still be cold and the roads will be icy, but the winds will have hopefully run their course by then.
"Tomorrow morning will still be tough out there," he said Friday. "The winds will be weaker than we’re seeing this afternoon, but it’ll still be gusty."
Wind gusts reached at least 40 mph Friday at Mankato Regional Airport, according to NWS data. Temperatures hung between negative 30-40 degrees when factoring in wind chills throughout Friday.
Closures abounded in Mankato as the weather worsened. City bus service, River Hills Mall, Minnesota State University, Mankato Clinic, Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic, VINE Faith in Action and Kiwanis Holiday Lights were among the listings.
For updated road conditions in Minnesota, go to www.511mn.org.
