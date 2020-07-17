EAGLE LAKE — A woman was killed in a crash on Highway 14 in Eagle Lake Friday afternoon.
Carly Ann Sweet, 21, of Byron was attempting to cross the highway at Blue Earth County Road 56 in a car when she collided with an eastbound pickup on the highway just before 3 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
The driver of the pickup, Bobby Shannon Oxford, 49, of Blue Earth, was not injured.
Eastbound Highway 14 was shut down following the crash.
