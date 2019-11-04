NICOLLET — A 38-year-old St. Peter woman was seriously injured Sunday when a tractor fell off a gooseneck trailer and rolled in a field approach a few miles southwest of St. Peter.
Lisa Joosten was in the tractor's cab shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, when the farm vehicle fell off the trailer near the intersection of Highway 99 and 417th Avenue.
Joosten was transported by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Hospital.
