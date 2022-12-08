MANKATO — A woman police say fled with a child she’d formerly been fostering has been charged in Blue Earth County District Court.
Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett, 33, who lists no permanent address but is said to reside in the Minneapolis area, faces felony counts of first-degree burglary and deprivation of custody rights involving a minor.
The child reportedly was placed in Plunkett’s custody earlier this year. But by December, authorities say “the child was no longer safe in that placement,” and custody was transferred to a local social services agency.
The incident began Tuesday when police received a call of a kidnapping on the 400 block of North Sixth Street in Mankato.
Witnesses told police Plunkett arrived at the home and knocked on the door. When she was not allowed in, she came in without permission and approached the child.
A witness told police that Plunkett whispered into the child’s ear, which prompted the child to “stiffen up” and look fearful. Plunkett reportedly then said to the child, “Come on, we ain’t got time,” and left with the child.
No one at the home gave Plunkett permission to take the child, police said.
People at the house called police immediately and gave them a license plate number and vehicle description, which was then broadcast to all law enforcement in the state.
The vehicle was located at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday on I-35 in Rice County.
Police, including a SWAT team called in from the Twin Cities, negotiated with Plunkett while the interstate was shut down. Plunkett surrendered around 1:30 a.m.
The child was safe and returned to the Mankato residence.
Plunkett was taken into custody without incident. She was later booked into the Blue Earth County Jail on Wednesday morning and remained there awaiting her next court appearance.
