MONTGOMERY — A 23-year-old Rosemount man died from injuries suffered Tuesday morning when he was run over by a skid loader a few miles southwest of Montgomery.
Minnesota Valley Electric Company employee Tanner Korey Dosch was in the bucket of a 2020 John Deere Skidsteer another MVEC employee was driving on Highway 99's shoulder shortly before 9:15 a.m. near Le Sueur County Road 140.
The skid loader went off the shoulder and ran over a rope on Dosch's safety harness, causing him to be pulled from the machine, Le Sueur County deputies said.
Dosch died at the scene of the accident.
The Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.